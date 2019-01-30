Sergey Kovalev's boxing career is at a crossroads ahead of Eleider Alvarez rematch

For a number of years, Sergey Kovalev was the most destructive man in all of boxing. The most boisterous of a new wave of Eastern European invaders that pillaged sacred land once dominated by American rule, Kovalev, with Gennady Golovkin and Vasyl Lomachenko standing alongside him, spearheaded an international revolution with stateside paymasters, whose dollars beforehand had often been reserved for home fighters and Latin American boxers, donating their wealth to showcase this welcome crusade.

Kovalev’s pedestrian rise up the 175lb division, and ladder to stardom, received a significant boost when he ventured to Wales in the summer of 2013 to disturbingly relieve the WBO crown from local favorite, Nathan Cleverly, in four painfully one-sided rounds. Kovalev had been masterminded to such a prominent position by the wise Duva family, but it wouldn’t be until a year later that his profile rocketed as he took on boxing’s timeless warrior, Bernard Hopkins, in a battle that had the fight community split.

For 12 rounds, Kovalev gained revenge for the likes of Felix Trinidad, Antonio Tarver, and Kelly Pavlik, as he gave the tough Philadelphian a systematic beating similar to the one endured by the aforementioned names at the hands of “The Executioner.” Myths that existed regarding Kovalev being a one-paced brawler who relied far too much on his destructive power were extinguished in one night as the man from Southern Russia demonstrated to a huge audience that he was the man to beat at light-heavyweight. Forever a challenge seeker, Kovalev wanted to go one step further, and instead of being the man in his own weight category, the title of the sport’s best fighter appealed massively to him and he got that chance just over two years ago.

Kovalev against Andre Ward was undoubtedly the most important fight of 2016. Both occupied lofty positions on boxing’s Pound for Pound list, and it was a battle where both combatants took in a variety of strengths that were capable of gaining an edge. Very much a fight of two halves, Kovalev’s blistering start could not be maintained and it was Ward who finished stronger down the stretch to earn the judge’s approval by a solitary point to the disgust of Kovalev. When inspecting the official cards, Ward took a clean sweep in round ten, arguably Kovalev’s best session excluding the second stanza where he dropped the Oakland stylist, and it became apparent that Kovalev’s grievances were indeed justified. A rematch was hastily arranged for the following summer, but this time, Ward wouldn’t require scrutinized generosity from those scoring at ringside as he stopped Kovalev in eight rounds. Questions from this loss are still being asked today.

On February 2nd, Kovalev will fight with everything as he aims to salvage his broken career against a man who brutalized him in August of last year. Eleider Alvarez displayed a blatant disregard to Kovalev’s menacing prowess as he eradicated his opponent in the seventh round following a barrage of punches. Seeking redemption immediately, Kovalev has left no room for error, but that’s typical of a man who has always sought out the very best challenges on his quest to be the very best fighter he possibly can be.

If Kovalev is to sample the dreaded feeling that has greeted him in three of his last five fights on Saturday night then it’s surely time for someone to approach the altar and deliver a touching eulogy for a career that delivered so much. Plucked from undercard obscurity by Kathy Duva, Kovalev went on a journey that almost brought sporting supremacy, but potentially provided a pitiful downfall. Thanking Kovalev for the memories for many be a tad premature considering he can become world champion for a third time against Alvarez this weekend, and if victory does come his way in Texas, then there could still be a few more special moments that we can all be grateful for.