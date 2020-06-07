Sergei and Yulia Skripal said to have started new life in New Zealand

The Skripals are said to have been given new identities

Sergei Skripal and his daughter are believed to have started a new life in New Zealand two years after they were poisoned in Sailsbury.

Ahead of a new BBC drama which documents the attack it is understood that Mr Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, both of whom were poisoned with the deadly nerve agent, novichok, have left the safehouse they were living in in the UK.

According to the Sunday Times a senior government source said the Skripals had been given new identities and support in order to start a new life.

On March 4, 2018, the two were found unconscious on a park bench after the nerve agent had been smeared on the door handle of the Skripal’s home.

Mr Skripal, a former colonel in the GRU who was caught spying for the UK, and his daughter survived the assassination attempt, but Dawn Sturgess, a local woman, died after inadvertently handling a discarded bottle that had contained the nerve agent.

Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, told The Daily Telegraph: “I wouldn’t be surprised if after the Skripal’s experience they would want to depart.

“Russian authorities follow their citizens' activities here very closely indeed. If there was a threat to their lives they would be looking to move elsewhere, away from the limelight.”

Mr Ellwood added that it is “a reflection of the character of conflict now”.

“It is done through subtle means of affecting our economy, mindset and interfering with Government bandwidth, which is what this attack achieved,” he said.

“Huge policing resources were used to establish who these people were. It was a massive intelligence effort. The disruption on our side was significant and is a reflection of how governments try to interfere with our economy and simply want our citizens to panic and feel insecure.”

The Salisbury attack: a timeline

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine the Skirpal’s old neighbour, Ross Cassidy, said they had been sent a Christmas card, with no return address, from them last December.

"It's nice to know they are thinking of us, but I don't expect we'll ever see them again,” he said.

Mr Cassidy added that he would never “understand why they didn't give him (Skripal) a pseudonym” and that Mr Skripal had never fully relaxed into life in the UK.

Meanwhile Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, who wrote the three-part series on the events connected to the incident, said that the city's experiences have subsequently been echoed across the country because of the virus outbreak.

In a joint statement, they said: "Naturally, we have watched the recent events around Covid-19 with fascination, because there are so many resonances with the story we tell in Salisbury. "Many of the things we observed there have subsequently played out across the country."