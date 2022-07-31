UFC 277: Sergei Pavlovich beats Derrick Lewis with controversial TKO in just 55 seconds

Sergei Pavlovich picked up a massive win on Saturday night at UFC 277, though not everyone is happy about it.

Pavlovich grabbed his win over Derrick Lewis with a TKO that took less than one minute at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. It marked Pavlovich’s fourth straight knockout win.

Pavlovich came out hot right away, and landed several huge blows right to Lewis' head before backing the all-time KO leader into a corner in the Octagon. Suddenly, after landing a few more shots to his head, Pavlovich sent Lewis down to the ground face first.

That prompted referee Dan Miragliotta to end the fight right then and there.

Thoughts on the stoppage?

“I was ready to punch him for five rounds, for three rounds, it doesn’t matter,” Pavlovich said. “How do you like that boxing? I did my job. I’m very happy with my performance.”

Naturally, Lewis wasn’t happy and started protesting the ruling almost immediately. He didn’t look like he had been knocked out, and the bout lasted only 55 seconds.

The fight, however, was over. Pavlovich won his fourth straight match, and third of the year, to get to 16-1 all-time.

Miragliotta’s call to end the bout early didn’t sit with many in the UFC world. While Lewis was on his heels, Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou and others felt like he should have at least had the opportunity to take the fight further.

Not sure about that stoppage, guys. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 31, 2022

This was a bad stoppage!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 31, 2022

That's definitely an early stoppage — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 31, 2022

Early stoppage???? — PHIL HEATH (@PHILHEATH) July 31, 2022

Damn, bad stoppage. Pavlovic will get the TKO. He had Lewis hurt but felt like it could go just a little longer. #UFC277 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 31, 2022

That was an early stoppage. #UFC277 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) July 31, 2022

Hmmmm not sure about that stoppage #UFC277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022