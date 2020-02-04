Serge Ibaka, OG Anunoby lightly roast each other about fashion

It’s no secret that Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka is one of the most fashionable players in the NBA, but he’s getting some pushback from his own teammates.

Ibaka was one of the standouts at the 2019 Paris Fashion Week and has been widely recognized for his impeccable drip since joining the Raptors. As one of the elder statesmen on the team, it’s only fitting that he’s been challenged by OG Anunoby for this title.

“I put you on, how to dress,” Anunoby boldly claims in the Interrupted original series “Avec Class hosted by Serge Ibaka” much to the chagrin of the 30-year-old.

“You put me on? You better stop OG, you better stop OG,” Ibaka retorts before stating that “I’m done” while the Raptors’ duo head to Holt Renfrew.

Toronto Raptors teammates OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka got into a friendly debate about their fashion choices. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)





After some lighthearted banter, Ibaka tells a host of Holt Renfew stylists that Anunoby’s style needs some work. Anunoby gamely accepts the invite, then Ibaka quickly proceeds to roast him for his casual sense of style.

OG: i taught you how to dress



Ibaka points out another Anunoby’s fashion faux pas, calling him out for wearing a Louis Vuitton bag and a Fendi bag at the same time, before heading on a shopping trip.

Anunoby later reveals that he can’t leave without a scarf, puts together his outfit and Ibaka was soundly disappointed.

“I asked you to put the best outfit together, to dress up, and this is what you put together? This one here?”

It’s definitely worth watching for a few laughs and if you want to improve your sense of style, there are few people in the world of sports, perhaps the entire world of haute couture better suited than Ibaka.

