Serge Gnabry may head home early as Bayern hit with injuries

DOHA, Qatar (AP) -- Bayern Munich has been hit with a string of injuries, including one which may force winger Serge Gnabry to head home early from the team's training camp in Qatar, coach Hansi Flick said.

Besides Gnabry's Achilles tendon problem, Bayern must also contend with a knee injury to winger Kingsley Coman and ongoing problems for defensive midfielder Javi Martinez and defenders Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule.

However, top-scorer Robert Lewandowski is expected to be back soon after undergoing groin surgery last month.

''The personnel situation is really poor,'' Flick said at the camp in Qatar, according to a report from German news agency dpa on Wednesday.

Bayern's first Bundesliga game after the break will be at Hertha Berlin on Jan. 19. Fullback Joshua Kimmich will miss the Hertha game with a suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

Bayern, which is in third place and chasing an eighth consecutive German title, will be back in European competition on Feb. 25 against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

