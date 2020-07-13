Serge Aurier: Tottenham player's brother 'shot dead in France'

The brother of Tottenham Hotspur player Serge Aurier has died - with French media reporting that he was shot dead in Toulouse.

In a statement, Spurs said: "The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier's brother passed away in the early hours of this morning.

"We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected.

"Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."

Christopher Aurier's killer is still on the run after the incident reportedly took place outside a nightclub in the early hours of today.

According to French media, two shots were fired and residents called police after a man was found on the ground with stomach wounds.

Christopher, 26, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Only hours earlier on Sunday, Serge Aurier had played in his side's 2-1 Premier League victory over north London rivals Arsenal.

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast defender joined Spurs from French club Paris St-Germain in 2017.

Spurs are next in league action on Wednesday when they take on Newcastle at St James' Park.

Like his brother, Christopher trained to be a footballer with Lens. However, he was unable to make the same progress and had an unsuccessful trial with Brentford in 2011.