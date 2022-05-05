Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 59%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Market forces rained on the parade of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Seres Therapeutics is for revenues of US$20m in 2022, implying a sizeable 86% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 181% to US$2.00 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$50m and losses of US$1.85 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

See our latest analysis for Seres Therapeutics

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

The consensus price target fell 6.7% to US$17.86, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Seres Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$32.00 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 93% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 32% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Seres Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Seres Therapeutics. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Seres Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Seres Therapeutics' future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Seres Therapeutics after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Seres Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Did the Raptors' long, athletic player-type vision work?

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what the franchise learned about their unique vision on the season, where tweaks need to be made and whether or not it is sustainable in today's NBA. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

    MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins. Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities. Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreesc

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Leafs hope to finally flip playoff script against battle-tested, back-to-back champs

    TORONTO — The message from the Maple Leafs — and to themselves — has been consistent all season. Head down, one foot in front of the other, don't look too far ahead. Learn from a painful past, but don't dwell too long on the rear-view mirror's ugly reality. Under the intense, never-ending spotlight of hockey's biggest market, and coupled with what could be a crushing weight of playoff baggage, it was the only way forward for a roster pockmarked by recent failures. As players set individual caree

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi