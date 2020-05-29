Is Serenity a Real Place? All About the Town Where Netflix's 'Sweet Magnolias' Was Filmed

Photo credit: Twitter/Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias is set in the small, charming town of Serenity, South Carolina. But many fans of the Netflix show are wondering if it's a real place.

They may be surprised to learn that Sweet Magnolias was actually filmed in an entirely different state!

The latest Netflix sensation, Sweet Magnolias, has already drawn comparisons to the beloved, small-town dramedy Gilmore Girls, and for good reason. For starters, they're both shows where the town itself serves as a character in the story, instantly welcoming you with a warm hug and making you feel like you've lived there your whole life.

Much like Gilmore Girls' Stars Hollow, Connecticut, Sweet Magnolias' Serenity, South Carolina, is quaint, charming, and idyllic. It's a place where everybody knows your name—and your business. Another thing the two towns have in common? They're both fictional!



Is Serenity a real town?

Sweet Magnolias fans may be surprised to learn that Serenity, South Carolina does not exist and in fact, the show was shot in an entirely different state.

According to Newsweek, Sweet Magnolias was filmed in the real-life town of Covington, Georgia, which has also served as the location for a number of other films and television series, most famously the hit CW series The Vampire Diaries. (Hello, Mystic Falls!)

What town inspired Serenity?

Here's another fun fact about Serenity. Sherryl Woods, the author of the Sweet Magnolias book series that the show is based on, has previously revealed that Serenity was inspired by another town altogether: Sumter, South Carolina, a place she used to visit every summer to see an old family friend.

Is Sullivan's Restaurant real?

And you know Sullivan's Restaurant, the eatery owned by Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) in Sweet Magnolias? It's actually Covington's Mystic Grill, which was also featured prominently in The Vampire Diaries. Fans interested in visiting Covington should definitely include a stop at Mystic Grill, as it includes a museum of film and TV costumes which could soon be home to pieces from Sweet Magnolias.



We knew Serenity seemed almost too good to be true! But now that we're in the know, we can add Covington, Georgia and Sumter, South Carolina to our travel wish list.



