Serena Williams won't play Fed Cup Saturday singles matches

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Serena Williams won't be playing in either of Saturday's Fed Cup singles matches as she returns to competitive tennis this week, five months after becoming a mother.

Williams will team up with Lauren Davis to face Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs in Sunday's doubles match as the United States opens its Fed Cup title defence against the Netherlands.

She isn't currently scheduled to play singles either Saturday or Sunday. The U.S. still has the opportunity after Saturday's play to alter its Sunday lineup.

Venus Williams will play Arantxa Rus and CoCo Vandeweghe faces Richel Hogerkamp on Saturday.

Serena Williams hasn't played an official match since winning the 2017 Australian Open. Williams later revealed she was pregnant during that tournament.

Steve Megargee, The Associated Press