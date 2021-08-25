Serena Williams withdraws from US Open as she recovers from torn hamstring

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Sessions, PA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Six-time champion Serena Williams has been forced to pull out of the upcoming US Open.

The 39-year-old withdrew from her first-round match at Wimbledon in June after she slipped on the grass-court surface and has not recovered in time to take part at Flushing Meadows over the next two weeks.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Williams revealed on Instagram that she has decided to allow her torn hamstring more time to recover fully.

She posted: “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite players to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories