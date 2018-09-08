Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka - as it happened: Japanese emerges victorious in heated US Open final

Naomi Osaka takes on her idol Serena Williams in this year's US Open women's singles final.

The 20-year-old, who is the first Japanese woman to appear in a Grand Slam final, was barely 12 months old when Williams won her first major title but now the young star finds herself going head to head with the American great.

Williams, meanwhile, is appearing in her second Grand Slam final of the year, having lost to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon nearly two months ago.

The 36-year-old is continuing her remarkable return to the game after giving birth to a daughter last year. With 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, she has the chance to draw level with Margaret Court's all-time record (24).

Follow live updates below:

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

What time does it start?

The final gets underway at 4pm local time, which is 9pm BST.

How can I watch it?

You'll have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to watch the final after the internet giant bought exclusive rights to the tournament earlier this year. Alternatively, follow updates from the live blog above!