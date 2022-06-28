Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan, Wimbledon 2022 live: score and latest updates

serena williams vs harmony tan wimbledon 2022 live score latest - REUTERS

07:27 PM

Williams 1-2 Tan* (*denotes next server)

Big fist pump by Williams as she hits a forehand winner. And she finally gets on the board when Tan fails to get her return back in play.

07:24 PM

Williams* 0-2 Tan (*denotes next server)

Crowd trying to give encouragement to Williams but she makes very careless errors at this early stage.

Williams puts a backhand wide as she tries to pass Tan at the net, 40-15. Tan slips over chasing for a wide ball and that allows Williams to put a forehand into the open court.

Tan does consolidate the break when Williams nets a return.

07:20 PM

First Set: Serena Williams 0-1 Harmony Tan* (*denotes next server)

Nervy start by Williams as she slips to 0-30 then inexplicably puts a drive forehand long. Three break points.

Williams saves the first. But not the second as she can't control her volley and it flies high and wide.

07:17 PM

Here we go!

Very quick turnaround as Serena and Tan stride onto court.

Williams wins the toss and opts to serve first.

07:00 PM

06:40 PM

06:02 PM

05:50 PM

Serena bumped into Novak earlier...

Novak Djokovic shakes the hand of Serena Williams' (centre) coach Eric Hechtman (right) on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. - PA

05:33 PM

02:01 PM

Serena Williams is back at SW19

Welcome to our live coverage of Serena Williams' Wimbledon return, with the 23-time grand slam winner taking centre stage on Centre Court against Harmony Tan for a place in the second round.

Williams has been awarded a wildcard to compete for a record 24th major title at the All England Club, after nearly a year on the sidelines through injury.

The 40-year-old last played a competitive match on Centre Court at last year's tournament, when she was forced to retire during the first round through a hamstring problem.

She has only two doubles matches at Eastbourne under her belt going into the year's third major where she takes on the Frenchwoman. However, Williams says she was was glad Wimbledon broke with tradition and allowed players to practise on the iconic Centre Court to avoid a repeat of them slipping on the lush green grass which marred last year's tournament.

"Obviously I was super happy to be out there and have that opportunity. It was also good for me to get that out of my system because the last moment I had on Centre Court was probably not my best moment," Williams said.

"It was always something since the match ended that was always on my mind. So it was a tremendous amount of motivation for that.

"You never want any match to end like that, it's really unfortunate. But it was definitely something that's always been on the top of my mind."

We will have game-by-game updates of this encounter plus post-match reaction in this blog.

The players are due out on court shortly and then there will have the usual hit-up before the match gets under way in earnest.