Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open Live: Score and latest match updates

11:57 PM

Kontaveit on playing Williams

I just remember her always fighting, her always fist pumping, always being so intense on the court, which I think is great. The matches are so competitive. She's just always there. She's always fighting. She's always giving 100 per cent. I'm just going to take it as a real unique experience. I'm not sure if I'll ever experience something like this again.

11:47 PM

Tiger Woods to sit in Serena Williams' box

It's understood the golf legend is in New York for tonight's match. He and Williams are good friends as well as sporting icons.

11:31 PM

US Open Day 3 catch up

Andy Murray is through to the third round after coming from a set down against Emilio Nava.

Harriet Dart's tournament is over after defeat to Dalma Galfi.

Third-seed Maria Sakkari was ousted 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Wang Xiyu of China while Coco Gauff and 20th seed Madison Keys avoided the trouble to set up a third-round matchup between the Americans.

Gauff beat Elena Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6 (4), while 2017 runner-up Keys outlasted Camili Giorgi 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6).

11:19 PM

Not long to go now...

11:05 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to coverage of the US Open as Serena Williams looks to put off retirement for another day when she meets Anett Kontaveit.

An average of 2.7 million people in the US tuned in to ESPN to watch what could have been the last singles match of Williams' decorated tennis career and it was an emotional night with a sold out crowd turning out for Williams' first round match over Danka Kovinic.

Fortunately for the fans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 23-time grand slam won in straight sets to keep alive dreams of a fairytale finish to her career.

"I think when I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming," she said later. "It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling. It's a feeling I'll never forget. That meant a lot to me.

"The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there. That's a tough feeling to have, and to leave knowing, the more you do it, the more you can shine. "But it's time for me to evolve to the next thing. I think it's important because there's so many other things that I want to do."

Standing in Williams' path is the second seed Kontaveit but the Estonian is excited by the prospect of playing the American for the first time.

"I'm really excited. I was really rooting for her to win today," Kontaveit told reporters after her 6-3 6-0 victory over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian. "I've never played against her. I mean, this is the last chance. Better late than never.

"I think the atmosphere is going to be amazing. I'm really looking forward to it. I think it's going to be one of those matches this year that ... I just have no pressure on me. I'll just get to enjoy and play as good as I can on the day."