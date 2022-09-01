Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open Live: Score and latest match updates

Uche Amako
·10 min read
Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - GETTY IMAGES
Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - GETTY IMAGES

01:35 AM

Williams 7-6, 0-3 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Cries of 'come on' from Williams as she puts a forehand winner into the corner, 40-15. Kontaveit hits back with a backhand winner of her own. Stunning from Kontaveit, an eighth winner of this set makes it deuce.

Kontaveit is absolutely teeing off on every shot she gets, it's like she can't miss.

Break point Kontaveit after stretching Williams wide and flicking a backhand into the open court.

And Kontaveit breaks again with a forehand winner, her 10th of the set. Incredible ball striking.

01:29 AM

Williams* 7-6, 0-2 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit catches the line with her fourth winner of this set, 30-15. A fifth winner from Kontaveit makes it 40-15.

And an ace consolidates the break. Near silence from the crowd.

01:26 AM

Second Set: Williams 7-6, 0-1 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Incredible reaction from Kontaveit as she responds to losing the first set but earning three break points at the start of this set.

And she takes it on the first as she drills a forehand return down the line for a winner. That has quietened the crowd.

01:21 AM

Williams 7-6 Kontaveit - TIEBREAK

Kontaveit forehand return goes wide, 4-3. Kontaveit drop shot into the net, 5-3. Williams backhand into the net, 5-4. Williams first serve down the T and Kontaveit's returns into the net, 6-4. Williams ace, 7-4.

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results&nbsp; - AP
Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - AP

01:18 AM

Williams 6-6 Kontaveit - TIEBREAK

Kontaveit ace, 0-1. Kontaveit return goes long, 1-1. Williams backhand winner, 2-1. Williams backhand return into the net, 2-2. Defensive backhand into the net by Williams after a Kontaveit forehand down the line, 2-3. Williams backhand winner down the line, 3-3.

01:15 AM

Williams 6-6 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Williams, 30-30. Massive point coming up.

Williams' first serve comes to the rescue again and Kontaveit can't get her return in play. Williams forehand winner and we're into a tiebreak.

01:11 AM

Williams* 5-6 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Williams backhand return into the net, 30-15. Williams gets a look at a second serve, it is short from Kontaveit and Williams drills a forehand return into the corner, 30-30.

Drop shot winner by Kontaveit and she holds. You have to hand it to her, that was gutsy tennis. Pressure on Williams now.

01:07 AM

Williams 5-5 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Williams forehand into the net, 0-15. Wild backhand by Williams flies long, 0-30. Longest rally of the match, both players going toe-to-toe but it's Williams who cracks first. Three break points.

She saves the first with an ace. But not the second as she hits her second double fault of the match. Kontaveit breaks back.

01:02 AM

Williams* 5-4 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit forehand winner down the line earns a racket clap from Williams, 15-15. Kontaveit goes for another forehand up the line but misses, 30-30.

Another Kontaveit forehand down the line goes long, break point Williams. Kontaveit backhand long and on her sixth break point Williams breaks.

Analysis from Molly McElwee in New York:

The roar from the crowd as Williams finally clinched the break of serve she's been vying for all set was the biggest I've heard for her this week on Ashe.  All 24,000 or so people seemed like they were on their feet and the tension in the arena broken. The reaction from Williams's player box - with her husband and agent jumping to give her an ovation - was telling too of how big that moment was.

12:58 AM

Williams 4-4 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

A forehand from Kontaveit flies wide, 30-15. Great speed by WIlliams to move up the court and finish with a forehand winner.

Williams holds to 15 when Kontaveit's return goes long.

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results&nbsp; - REUTERS
Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - REUTERS

12:52 AM

Williams* 3-4 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Chance for Williams as Konatveit double faults, 15-30. Williams goes for a backhand down the line but just misses the line, 30-30. A bit of fortune for Williams as her forehand clips the net cord and the ball drops on Kontaveit's side.

Longest rally of the match, 10 shots and Williams comes out on top when Kontaveit nets a backhand. Deuce.

Break point Williams after a deep return forces an error from Kontaveit. Kontaveit goes on the attack and rips a cross court forehand winner past Williams, deuce.

Wild forehand by Kontaveit goes long and it gives Williams a break point. Massive hitting again from Kontaveit and Williams' defensive backhand drifts wide.

Explosive backhand up the line by Williams and Kontaveit's forehand goes long, third break point. Williams slips whilst making the return and that allows Kontaveit to put away a forehand.

And after over ten minutes, Kontaveit holds. That could be a decisive moment.

12:39 AM

Williams 3-3 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Ace by Williams to start the game followed by a backhand winner down the line, 30-0.

Another big first serve by Williams and she finishes the point with a forehand winner, 40-0.

First double fault of the match by Williams, 40-15. Huge hitting from Kontaveit and she finishes with a forehand winner of her own, 40-30.

Williams forehand winner to hold.

12:34 AM

Williams* 2-3 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit nets a backhand, 30-15. Williams nets a forehand, 40-15. A few errors from that wing tonight already.

Kontaveit holds when Williams' return flies long. The Estonian doesn't seem overawed by the occasion at this stage.

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results&nbsp; - REUTERS
Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - REUTERS

12:30 AM

Williams 2-2 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit shows great agility to get a return back in play and she passes Williams with a backhand, 0-15. Williams gets a short ball but nets a forehand, 15-30.

Wow. Brilliant cross court forehand return winner from Kontaveit. That was world class. Break point.

Williams finds a first serve and Kontaveit's return goes long, deuce. Another first serve and Williams holds.

12:25 AM

Williams* 1-2 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Applause from the crowd as Kontaveit hits a double fault, 0-15. That's poor from the crowd.

Off balance Kontaveit hits a forehand into the net, 15-30. Deep Williams return and Kontaveit nets a forehand, two break points.

Kontaveit saves the first. And then the second with an ace. Kontaveit finds the line with a forehand winner to hold.

12:21 AM

Williams 1-1 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

First ace of the match by Williams, 15-15. She follows it up with a huge forehand winner into the corner, 40-15.

And she holds when Kontaveit nets a backhand. Good start to the match from both players.

12:19 AM

First Set: Serena Williams* 0-1 Anett Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Confident start by Kontaveit as she holds to love with a forehand winner. No messing about.

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results&nbsp; - USA TODAY
Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - USA TODAY

12:15 AM

Coin toss

Kontaveit won the toss and opted to serve first. This is the first meeting between the two players.

12:09 AM

Here we go!

Barely a ripple of applause as Kontaveit comes out for the match.

We get a replay of Queen Latifah's video montage before Williams comes out.

And when she does, it is another incredible reception for her.

11:57 PM

Kontaveit on playing Williams

I just remember her always fighting, her always fist pumping, always being so intense on the court, which I think is great. The matches are so competitive. She's just always there. She's always fighting. She's always giving 100 per cent.

I'm just going to take it as a real unique experience. I'm not sure if I'll ever experience something like this again.

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results&nbsp; - AP
Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - AP

11:47 PM

Tiger Woods to sit in Serena Williams' box

It's understood the golf legend is in New York for tonight's match. He and Williams are good friends as well as sporting icons.

11:31 PM

US Open Day 3 catch up

Andy Murray is through to the third round after coming from a set down against Emilio Nava.

Harriet Dart's tournament is over after defeat to Dalma Galfi.

Third-seed Maria Sakkari was ousted 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Wang Xiyu of China while Coco Gauff and 20th seed Madison Keys avoided the trouble to set up a third-round matchup between the Americans.

Gauff beat Elena Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6 (4), while 2017 runner-up Keys outlasted Camili Giorgi 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6).

11:19 PM

Not long to go now...

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - AP
Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - AP

11:05 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to coverage of the US Open as Serena Williams looks to put off retirement for another day when she meets Anett Kontaveit.

An average of 2.7 million people in the US tuned in to ESPN to watch what could have been the last singles match of Williams' decorated tennis career and it was an emotional night with a sold out crowd turning out for Williams' first round match over Danka Kovinic.

Fortunately for the fans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 23-time grand slam won in straight sets to keep alive dreams of a fairytale finish to her career.

"I think when I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming," she said later. "It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling. It's a feeling I'll never forget. That meant a lot to me.

"The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there. That's a tough feeling to have, and to leave knowing, the more you do it, the more you can shine. "But it's time for me to evolve to the next thing. I think it's important because there's so many other things that I want to do."

Standing in Williams' path is the second seed Kontaveit but the Estonian is excited by the prospect of playing the American for the first time.

"I'm really excited. I was really rooting for her to win today," Kontaveit told reporters after her 6-3 6-0 victory over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian. "I've never played against her. I mean, this is the last chance. Better late than never.

"I think the atmosphere is going to be amazing. I'm really looking forward to it. I think it's going to be one of those matches this year that ... I just have no pressure on me. I'll just get to enjoy and play as good as I can on the day."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Testimony: School shooter made threats years earlier

    During his middle school years, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz frequently cursed at teachers and made threats, and his drawings of gunshot victims were so disturbing that one teacher kept them for years, turning them over to authorities immediately after he massacred 17 people, evidence presented Tuesday at his penalty trial showed. During cross-examination of a former special education counselor who worked with Cruz from sixth through eighth grade, prosecutor Jeff Marcus showed Jessica Clark Flournoy page after page of incident reports filed by Westglades Middle School teachers about five years before his attack at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter asked if people ‘ate’ corpses and told class ‘I like guns’

    Jurors will decide whether gunman Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to life in prison or death

  • Serena Williams US Open 2022 match tracker: The tennis legend seeks a massive upset over Anett Kontaveit

    Serena Williams faces a tough task against No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Are More in Love" Every Day

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, aka Bennifer, were the It couple of the early aughts. Here, we revisit their romance through the years.

  • ‘AGT’ judge Howie Mandel reveals what his talent would be if he were a contestant

    ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel told Fox News Digital his favorite act of the night and what his talent would be if he were a contestant on the show.

  • Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads

    The 19-year-old model follows in her mom's famous footsteps — see their striking resemblance!

  • Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Earns NBC Tuesday’s Primetime Trophy

    About 6.4 million people tuned in for the competition program

  • Meet Anett Kontaveit — the rising star tasked with the unenviable job of spoiling Serena Williams' run at the US Open

    Anett Kontaveit, the 26-year-old Estonian tennis star, told Insider about her meteoric rise to world No. 2, her passions beyond the court, and more.

  • Serena Williams faces difficult task in US Open's second round: Match time, how to watch, stream, TV info

    Serena Williams' farewell tour continues for at least one more match when she takes on second-seeded Anett Kontaveit at the US Open.

  • Feds say California teen was handcuffed, driven to Agape Boarding School in Missouri

    Julio Sandoval, a former dean at Agape, was indicted along with the boy’s mother. Sandoval runs a transport company that was used to take the teen against his will, according to an indictment.

  • Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Baby Bump at 26 Weeks in Black Bodycon Dress

    Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second baby together

  • Here's Where to Watch Serena Williams Dominate at the U.S. Open Tonight

    Here's how you can watch or stream all 25 U.S. Open tennis matches if you do not have cable subscriptions, including free options.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa