Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic live: Score and latest updates from US Open 2022

serena williams vs Ajla Tomljanović live score us open 2022 latest - SHUTTERSTOCK

Williams vs Tomljanovic, US Open third round

01:08 AM

Williams* 5-7 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Williams flicks a forehand wide on the opening point, 15-0. Williams forehand into the net, 30-0. Williams is looking a little hurried at the moment.

Big first serve and Williams nets a return, three set points. Williams saves the first.

And the second when Tomljanovic's forehand goes long. But she finally gets the job done with a forehand winner.

Hugely impressive tennis from Tomljanovic.

01:03 AM

Williams 5-6 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Great anticipation from Tomljanovic to read the direction of Williams' drive forehand and she blasts a forehand down the line for a winner, 15-15.

Williams double fault, 15-30. Beautifully constructed point by Tomljanovic and she finishes with a forehand winner, 15-40.

Big chance missed by Tomljanovic as she nets a forehand, 30-40. But she steps in and drills a backhand winner down the line. What a game. Tomljanovic breaks.

serena williams vs Ajla Tomljanović live score us open 2022 latest - REUTERS

12:59 AM

Williams* 5-5 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Tomljanovic double fault to open the game. Williams backhand winner down the line, 15-30.

Good first serve by Tomljanovic and she finishes with a backhand winner, 30-30. Williams backhand wide, 40-30.

105mph wide serve by Tomljanovic is too good for Williams. On we go in the first set.

12:54 AM

Williams 5-4 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams attacks the net again, stretches for a backhand volley that clips the net cord and drops on Tomljanovic's side, 15-15.

Second ace of the match for Williams, 30-30. Williams backhand into the net, 30-40. Big point coming up.

Williams forehand long and Tomjlanovic breaks back. Good response by Williams.

12:50 AM

Williams* 5-3 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Weak second serve by Tomljanovic and Williams shows very little respect, drilling a forehand down the line, 0-15. Williams is making her move, bulling Tomljanovic and the Australian nets.

Williams overhead winner after another net approach, 0-40. Tomljanovic backhand long.

Williams breaks and will serve for the set.

12:46 AM

Williams 4-3 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Great defence by Tomljanovic to stay in the rally and she passes Williams with a backhand winner, 15-15.

Maybe it is the confidence she gained from the doubles match she played yesterday but Williams is showing great willingness to come forward to the net. Williams holds with a backhand winner.

Entering the business stage of the match.

12:41 AM

Williams* 3-3 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Vintage Williams forehand up the line for a winner, 0-15. Another lengthy rally between the two player, 21 shots, Williams assumes control but surprisingly nets a driver forehand, 15-15.

Williams backhand wide, 30-15. More heavy hitting from Williams and Tomljanovic's backhand goes long, 40-30.

But the Australian holds again when Williams nets a backhand.

serena williams vs Ajla Tomljanović live score us open 2022 latest - REUTERS

12:35 AM

Williams 3-2 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Wow. Brilliant forehand return winner down the line by Tomljanovic to open the game. First ace of the match for Williams, 30-15.

Followed up by a backhand down the line winner, 40-15. Williams double fault, 40-30. Backhand from Tomljanovic drifts long and Williams holds.

12:31 AM

Williams* 2-2 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Longest rally of the match and Tomljanovic comes out on top, 30-0. That should boost her confidence.

Williams nets a forehand, 40-0. Another forehand error and Tomljanovic holds.

12:28 AM

Williams 2-1 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Chance for Tomljanovic when she lobs Williams but the ball drops just out, 30-0. Big first serve by Williams and she finishes with a backhand winner, 40-0.

Eight points in a row for Williams and a service hold after Tomljanovic nets a return.

12:24 AM

Williams* 1-1 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Williams responds well, forcing Tomljanovic into a couple of errors, 0-30. Big return by Williams and Tomljanovic nets a forehand, 0-40. Poor game by Tomljanovic is complete when she hits a forehand long.

Williams breaks back.

12:22 AM

First Set: Serena Williams 0-1 Ajla Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Nice start by Williams as she moves forward confidently and hits a deft drop volley winner, 15-15. Statement of intent from Tomljanovic as she drills a forehand return winner down the line, 15-30.

Williams backhand flies wide, 15-40. Deep return by Tomljanovic and Williams' reply drifts long.

Tomljanovic breaks.

12:15 AM

Coin toss

Tomljanovic wins the coin toss and opts to receive first. So Williams will serve first.

12:11 AM

Here we go!

Tomljanovic walks out for the match to minimal applause from the crowd.

The Australian is made to wait a few minutes as a montage of Williams is played on the big screen.

Once it finishes Williams strides out to an incredible reception.

12:01 AM

'I think sky is the limit for her now'

Martina Navratilova saw a clip of Serena Williams practicing before her second round match and noticed her movement appeared to be improved.

And she immediately had one thought.

I was like, 'Ooh, Serena is back. So yeah, I think sky is the limit for her now. I wouldn't put it past her to win the whole thing.

11:58 PM

Will Tomljanovic handle the occasion?

Like Kovinic and Kontaveit, Tomljanovic can expect near silence from the partisan New York crowd

serena williams vs Ajla Tomljanović live score us open 2022 latest - GETTY IMAGES

11:48 PM

US Open Day 5 results

Men's Singles Third Round

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (13), Italy, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (27), Russia, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-5, ret.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Tommy Paul (29), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-0.

Women's Singles Third Round

Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Shelby Rogers (31), United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova (18), Russia, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-2, 6-0.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Coco Gauff (12), United States, def. Madison Keys (20), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

11:30 PM

End of an era

Last night, the Williams sisters were eliminated by the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the women's doubles.

It was their first match together in 4 1/2 years for the 14-time grand slam doubles champions.

serena williams vs Ajla Tomljanović live score us open 2022 latest - AFP

11:14 PM

Times Square pays tribute to Williams

serena williams vs Ajla Tomljanović live score us open 2022 latest - AP

11:03 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to what could be Serena Williams' final night as a professional tennis player.

Williams signalled her intention to retire in a Vogue magazine article in early August, saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the US Open as her final event. And the 23-time grand slam champion has managed to put off her impending retirement so far with gusty wins over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit. This evening she comes up against big-hitting Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"She's been playing pretty intense and I've been actually watching her matches a lot," Williams said. "She's been through a lot of injuries, so I kind of respect that. I think it's going to be a good match."

For Tomljanovic, the match is a dream come true. "It's definitely something I'll never forget in my career," Tomljanovic said. "It's going to be a huge moment no matter the outcome. I've been a Serena fan since I was a kid. On Friday night I'll just be a competitor and I'll try my best to win. I think she's changed the sport of tennis, but also what she's done worldwide for women in sports is incredible

"She's paved the way for so many, inspired me to go for my dreams. Even her longevity. I'm kind of in the part of my career now where they call you on the older side. She's made that kind of nonexistent. 'Old' is not even a word in her vocabulary. Very grateful to her like that. I don't think there's anyone like her, obviously."

Thirty percent of users who tweeted about Williams in August had not tweeted about tennis all year, and 67 per cent of those who tweeted about her in August had not tweeted about her all year, Twitter revealed.

While tickets to see the player many consider to be the greatest of all time have also skyrocketed. The "get-in" price to attend tonight's match is $565, while the cheapest ticket in the Lower Level of Arthur Ashe Stadium is $4,361, according to ticket retailer TickPick.