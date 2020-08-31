Serena And Venus Williams' Glorious Video History Will Get You Hyped For U.S. Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams remain two of the famous names in a U.S. Open that’s missing several top players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But those two alone could make a big impact when the tennis tournament begins Monday in Flushing, New York.

A Nike video in advance of the event, posted by both sisters Sunday, follows their sibling rivalry and conquest of the tennis world. (See the clip below.)

“You saw two tennis players trying to win a game,” one of them says. “We saw two sisters changing it.”

Younger Serena, who continues her quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title, is seeded third. She lost two of her first five matches after pro tennis resumed amid the pandemic. Venus is unseeded.

But would it be all that shocking if both make a splash here?

Like the ad says, “You can’t stop sisters.”

