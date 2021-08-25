Serena Williams out of US Open with hamstring injury - Reuters

Serena Williams’ wait to equal Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam record will continue after she withdrew from the US Open a day before the draw was due to take place.

The American, whose career tally of 23 Grand Slam triumphs leaves her one short of Australian Court’s record of 24 wins in major singles tournaments, has been forced to pull out of the tournament at Flushing Meadows due to a hamstring injury.

She said on Instagram: “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play - I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon.”

A post via the official US Open account read:

Serena Williams will miss the 2021 US Open due to injury.



Get well soon, @serenawilliams! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ySXuuCRmPu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2021

The 39-year-old withdrew from the Western & Southern Open a fortnight ago in order to continue her recovery from the leg injury that forced her to pull out of Wimbledon in June, when a slip in the opening set left her unable to complete her first-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams also missed the Tokyo Olympics Games, which concluded at the end of July, although she made her announcement before suffering the injury at the third Grand Slam of the year.

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” Williams said on the eve of Wimbledon. “I don’t really want to … I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry. In the past it’s been a wonderful place for me. I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”