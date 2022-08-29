Serena Williams US Open 2022 match tracker: The tennis star opens her final Grand Slam against Danka Kovinić

Serena Williams isn't expected to win the 2022 US Open, but she's the main story at the event. Williams announced the tournament would be her final one as a professional. Once she wins or gets eliminated from the event, she plans to retire.

Once that happens, it will mark the end of a career for the best player of her era, as well as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. It's impossible to overstate Williams' contributions to the game. She's won 23 Grand Slam tournaments, the most of any player, male or female, in the Open era. She's also helped grow the sport, inspiring countless professional players — many of who will participate in the 2022 US Open.

Given her illustrious career, Williams deserves a grand sendoff. We'll follow each one of her matches at the 2022 US Open as she competes for the last time.

Williams' first match of the event will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. She will take on Danka Kovinić.