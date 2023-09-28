Serena Williams Shares Huge Haul of Nike Clothes Gifted to Her for Baby Adira: 'Always So Sweet'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second baby girl last month

serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian with their daughters (L), Nike haul (R)

The newest member of Serena Williams' family is getting a lot of love from Nike!

On Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 42, shared video on Instagram of a special delivery from her longtime partner brand — including cute shoes and tiny, adorable outfits for daughter Adira River, 5 weeks.

"Look at all this stuff for baby Adira," she begins her Instagram Story, as she shuffles through the different outfits with one hand.

"I really love the little Nike shoes, just always so sweet," Williams — who is also mom to daughter Olympia, 6, with husband Alexis Ohanian — says as she pans shoe boxes and then stops to focus on a tiny pullover sweater. "Look at this little crop top!"

"It's pretty awesome," she concludes, adding, "Thanks to my Nike family!"



serenawilliams/Instagram Nike gifts for baby Adira

The couple announced Adira’s arrival first on TikTok, and Ohanian then shared an Instagram of their two daughters together.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," the new dad of two captioned a family photo, revealing their baby girl's name.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming [sic] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams, you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT," he wrote.

"Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this summer, Ohanian said he was looking forward to getting the hang of having a newborn in the house again.

"I think I've I've definitely forgotten what it's like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally," he said with a laugh. "But right now, we're excited."

Ohanian also revealed that he was feeling more confident the second time around, noting, "We're not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life."

