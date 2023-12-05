Serena Williams Says She's Been Putting Breast Milk on Her Face to Help Treat Sunburn: 'It Worked!'

The tennis legend and new mom of two shared a post with fans detailing her at-home experiment with her leftover breast milk

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Serena Williams in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023

Serena Williams is exploring the benefits of breast milk.

The mom of two — who just gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River, in August — posted a TikTok video Sunday explaining how she's been using her leftover breast milk to help treat the sunburn on her face.

"So I completely got burned under my eye," the tennis legend, 42, began her clip, which showed her standing in a bathroom fresh-faced and wearing a black sports bra.

"Don't ask," she said of her "sensitive skin," adding, "I was in the sun ... long story. Anyways, I'm trying some breast milk. It works for my kid — they say put breast milk on everything and I have a lot extra, so I'm gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes."

"I mean, it already feels better, because — it hurts!" Williams said of her uncomfortable burn. "All right, I'll let you guys know how it goes."



In the caption, Williams wrote, "OK is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye — it worked! I'm dying to hear your thoughts."

"Be nice lol," she added, with a string of hashtags that included "#momsoftiktok," "#motherhood," "#momhumour" and "#moms."

"Yes ma'am. 40 years ago I used it as a facial when bathing," one fan wrote in the comments. "Miracle milk."

"I LOVE HER," another person wrote of Williams' vulnerable share in general.



Serena Williams/TikTok Serena Williams

The tennis legend is not one to shy away from opening up about some of the more challenging parts of motherhood.

Last month, Williams shared a behind-the-scenes video of her real-life parenting world while in the black sequin gown she wore to the 2023 CFDA Awards.

In a relatable moment for moms, the camera then switched to an image of her pumping breast milk as she let out a deep sigh.

“What my life is really like … It’s not as glamorous as you think,” Williams wrote in her caption.



Williams' husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, shared a photo of their second child on Aug. 22 after the baby's arrival, with big sister Olympia, 6, fondly looking down on her.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," the Reddit co-founder, 40, wrote in part, introducing the newborn.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming [sic] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams, you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT," continued Ohanian.

"Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," he added.



