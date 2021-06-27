Serena Williams Says She Will Not be Playing at Tokyo Olympics
Serena Williams on Sunday, 27 June, said that she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics next month. She said this during her pre-Wimbeldon video conference with reporters.
“I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it,” Williams was quoted as saying by Associated Press.
