Serena Williams says her daughter will be 'proud' of Alexis Ohanian for leaving Reddit board

On Friday, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, announced that he is stepping down from the Reddit board so that his seat can be filled by a black person.

"I have resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I'm starting with a pledge of $1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp," he wrote in the statement on his website. He also posted a video on his Instagram in which he repeated his decision and the reasons behind it.

In November 2017, he married tennis star Serena Williams in a fairytale wedding in New Orleans; they share a daughter, Alexis Olympia, who was born in September 2017. In a tweet on Friday, Williams praised her husband for making this move and said that one day their daughter would also be proud.

"Having diverse views on any boards is important," she said. "So proud of you Alexis. I know Olympia will be too."

Ohanian, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be $70 million in 2019, is also the cofounder and managing partner of venture capital firm Initialised Capital.

"I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: Do not stop," he added.

Here is a list of other companies donating to and giving visibility to the Black Lives Matter movement.

