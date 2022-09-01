Serena Williams rolls back the years at US Open to beat No 2 seed Kontaveit

Photograph: Corey Sipkin/AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams is improbably through to the third round of the US Open after a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 win over the second-seeded Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night, extending what she’s strongly hinted will be the final event of her storied career for at least two more days.

The 23-time major singles champion, who entered the tournament ranked 605th with only one match win in 450 days, won a tense opening set on a tiebreaker before Kontaveit, the world No 2 from Estonia, broke immediately to open the second then twice more to force a decider.

After a trade of service breaks early in the third, Williams broke again and held on through the finish line, conjuring yet another thrill on the main show court of the tournament she’s won six times. After she crunched a backhand winner past her opponent on match point after 2hr 27min, Williams calmly raised a first toward her player box as the rollicking crowd cheered.

Williams advances to a third-round meeting on Friday against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in a suddenly wide open half of the women’s draw.