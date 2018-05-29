French Open: Serena Williams rocks black catsuit in tribute to 'all the moms out there'





Serena Williams has always been known for her bold on-court looks, and in her return to the French Open on Tuesday morning, she did not disappoint.

Williams, nine months removed from giving birth to her first child and experiencing life-threatening complications, took the court in a black Nike bodysuit as she won consecutive sets over 70th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 and 6-4 to advance to the next round.

In her on-court interview after the win, Williams explained the look: “All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and have to come back and try to be fierce, in the middle of everything. That’s what this represents. You can’t beat a cat suit, right?”

Tuesday marked Williams’ first appearance in a majors match since she won the 2017 Australian Open while in the early stages of her pregnancy.

The look drew polarized but mostly positive reactions on Twitter, with many users likening her to a superhero:

Serena Williams came to @rolandgarros dressed as a super hero and I am ALL ABOUT IT. pic.twitter.com/soSeKs3jb1 — Kedzie Teller (@Kedz) May 29, 2018









While dresses or skirts are generally the go-to look for female tennis players, some users have noted that Williams is not the first to break the norm – American Anne White donned a white bodysuit at Wimbledon in 1985; Williams herself at least practiced in one in 2011.

What was once a scandalous outfit is now, if not de rigueur, simply no big deal, thanks to fashion taste makers like Serena Williams. Well done @serenawilliams for your fashion tribute to Anne White and her 1985 Wimbledon outfit. pic.twitter.com/FCGONKXLA1 — Alexis Shabadoo Jr. (@JDGoodness) May 29, 2018





Remember when Serena Williams tweeted this picture back in 2011? The catsuit is back! #RG18 pic.twitter.com/xKdJzDUnig — Nikhila (@kokudum) May 29, 2018





Beyond the pure aesthetics and functionality of the look, it is worth noting that the weather in Paris is in the low 70s and sunny – let’s just hope the super suit is breathable.

Williams, 36, has her own line of Nike tennis wear. But if you’re eager to get yourself into a similar outfit, you’ll have to wait – it appears the bold look is not yet available to the public.

