Serena Williams reveals she is expecting second child as she debuts baby bump on Met red carpet

Serena Williams confirmed on Monday night she is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, announcing at the star-studded Met Gala that there were "three of us" on the red carpet.

The tennis champion, who notched up a combined 39 singles and doubles major titles before "evolving away" from professional sport, had previously been candid about her desire to grow her family away from the court.

Williams had famously won the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne while pregnant with her first daughter, Alexis Olympia.

"I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," Williams wrote in a 2022 Vogue magazine article.

Her piece continued: "We recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family.

"I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

Six months on from that retirement announcement, Williams is preparing to enter a doubles event of a different kind.

Wearing a black and white Gucci dress with a white tulle train, a Tiffany necklace and matching pearl headpiece by New York designer Lelet, Williams posed for photos and showed off her baby bump.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala," she wrote on Instagram before the event in New York.

The athlete, a long-time friend of Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair, is a frequent attendee of the annual event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

The theme of this year's gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honour of the late Chanel designer.

Footage from the red carpet showed Ohanian, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Reddit, gently resting his hand on the midsection of his 41-year-old wife.

As well as spending time with the couple's five-year-old daughter in their Florida home, Williams has been busy since retirement after founding Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm which according to Forbes had raised an inaugural fund of $111 million (£88 million) by March last year.