Serena Williams reportedly ran the beer pong table at the royal wedding

Serena Williams’ list of accomplishments is infinite. She’s the greatest women’s tennis player ever, with 39 Grand Slam titles to her name, including one while pregnant, which probably makes her the greatest tennis player ever. She’s been on “The Simpsons,” “ER” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She’s a fashion mogul and a certified nail technician. She owns part of the Miami Dolphins.

But no achievement compares to this: Serena ran the beer pong table at the royal wedding.

This, according to The Sun:

The bride’s US heritage was marked with the boozy American university drinking game beer pong, where players throw table tennis balls into cups of beers which their opponents then have to consume.

The reception insider said: “Sere­na Williams played beer pong like it was tennis. Everyone had so much fun with it, there were even fireworks.”

If Serena played beer pong like it was tennis, as the story goes, she was No. 1 forever. And the wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly went until 1 a.m. During the party emceed by “The Late Show” host James Corden, George Clooney danced with both princesses and Idris Elba guest DJ’d (which both seem like the fastest way to an annulment), but nothing could top Serena serving ping pong balls 125 mph into the Solo cups of royals, grunting the entire time, I presume.

Did we mention she wore sneakers to the royal wedding reception?





That’s how you set the beer pong tone.

Serena Williams is a beer pong legend

We’ve known of Serena’s beer pong prowess for some time, since she beat Jimmy Fallon underhanded on “Late Night” in 2009. Fallon called her the greatest beer bong player among many who played on the show, “and she was just like talking s*** to me.” Please tell me she did this to Queen Elizabeth II.

Serena Williams dominated Jimmy Fallon on “Late Night” in 2009. (NBC)

Actually, Serena is a legend at everything

Oh, and the morning after running the beer pong table — and, I’m guessing, beating Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham, Sir Elton John, Tom Hardy, Priyanka Chopra and Prince Charles, among others — she was on the court practicing at Roland Garros in Paris, France, which is quite the hangover cure.





Serena, 36, who took a hiatus from tennis after the birth of her daughter Alexis this past September, will return to Grand Slam action as an unranked player at the French Open later this month. If her tennis game picks up where she left off at beer pong, she’ll have no trouble regaining the No. 1 seed.

