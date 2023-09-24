Serena Williams Pokes Fun at Kim Kardashian's Tennis Skills: 'Clearly I Have to Give You Lessons'

Williams roasted the reality star after she posted photos of herself in a bikini on the tennis court

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Getty Serena Williams poked fun at friend Kim Kardashian's tennis skills after the reality star posted photos on Instagram.

Serena Williams is not impressed by her friend Kim Kardashian's tennis game!

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 41, poked fun at The Kardashians star after she posted a series of photos of herself on the court on Saturday. In the pics, Kardashian, 42, appeared more focused on her swimwear style than her sporting skills as she posed in a bubblegum-pink Chanel logo-print bikini.

One image captured the mom of four holding her tennis racquet awkwardly out to the side, while another saw her reaching the racquet toward the sky for an overhead shot. She captioned the photo carousel with a tennis ball emoji and a pink heart.

Kim Kardashian/Facebook Kim Kardashian poses for an Instagram photo on the tennis court.

Williams couldn't resist popping into the comments to roast Kardashian's lack of game. "Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol 😍😍," she joked.

The pair has enjoyed a close friendship for more than 20 years. They met and immediately hit it off when Kardashian — long before she became a global celebrity — had a job organizing celebrities' closets, including those in Williams' home.

Back in 2017, Kardashian was on hand when the tennis legend and husband Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans. At the time, the SKIMS mogul told Vogue that the couple was meant to be.

"I’ve known Serena for so long and am so happy she’s found her prince,” Kardashian told the magazine. “From the moment she told me she met Alexis in Rome, it was like… she’s been so happy and has this light about her that is so special to see.”

She added, “You just know it is so real. He makes her so happy and that just makes her friends happy.”

Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

If Kardashian decides to take Williams up on the tennis lessons, she'll be in expert hands. Williams is already turning her 6-year-old daughter, Olympia, into a tiny force to be reckoned with on the court.

In July, she shared a throwback video of a lesson she gave Olympia when she was just 3, using the same techniques her father (and coach) Richard Williams taught her as a young girl.

"You know what grandpa taught me?" Williams asked her daughter in the clip. "So, first thing you do is turn," she explained as she rotated her body.

"Back, reach, hand, follow through," she continued, demonstrating the motions as Olympia mimicked her. "It's very complicated for a 3-year-old, but you might get it."

While Olympia appears to have inherited her mom's tennis talent, the little girl isn't a fan of the game — at least, not yet. While appearing on CBS News' Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell in March, Williams lamented that Olympia "doesn't actually like to play tennis too much."

"That's a little disappointing for me, but she's actually really good at it," she told O'Donnell. "So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit."

"Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson, I think that's what I'm gonna do," she later added.



Read the original article on People.