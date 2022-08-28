Serena Williams Will Play Doubles At US Open With Sister Venus As Retirement Looms

Serena Williams and her sister Venus will make an appearance together at the U.S. Open after receiving a wild card entry. This tournament is believed to be Serena’s last as she recently announced an “evolution” away from tennis recently.

“Serena and Venus on the same court,” the official US Open Tennis account tweeted. “The 2x #USOpen women’s doubles champions have accepted a wild card.”

The U.S. Open is set to begin on Monday and this would be the first time the sisters played together in the said tournament since 2014. Serena and Venus won the US Open doubles tournament together in 1999 and once again in 2009. The last time the sisters played together at a major was at the French Open in 2018.

In an interview with Vogue, Serena announced she was retiring from tennis, although she prefers not to use that word.

“It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she told the magazine.

Serena said that she wanted to focus on the venture capital firm she had “quietly started” a few years ago as well as plans to grow her family.

The tennis champion didn’t specify when she planned to retire but had hinted that the U.S. might be her last appearance when she tweeted, “The countdown has begun … I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

