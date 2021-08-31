Serena Williams Paired Her Sports Bra With a Tutu

While she's known for her on-court style, Serena Williams is proving that she knows what she's doing when she's off the grass (and clay), too. In a new Instagram post, Williams poses in a patterned Nike sports bra paired with an unexpected piece: a pleated, sheer black tutu-style skirt.

She finished the look with another surprise addition: chunky Chelsea-style boots with sky-high heels. While she's lounging all of the new photos, there's no doubt the statement-making shoes would put her heads and shoulders above just about anyone.

"Resting and healing, but make it fashion," she wrote alongside the gallery, tagging shoe brand Stuart Weitzman in both the photos and the caption. Williams has been a spokesperson — ahem, global brand ambassador — for the label since May 2020.

RELATED: Serena Williams Can't Wait to Wear "Gucci Threads" Post-Covid

Naturally, Williams's no. 1 fan, husband Alexis Ohanian, popped into the comments, writing, "Sup."

The post comes after Williams announced that she wouldn't be participating in the U.S. Open due to a torn hamstring. She's won the tournament six times in the past, tying '80s tennis legend Chris Evert for the record.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," her statement read. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar."