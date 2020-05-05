Serena Williams Named Global Spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman: See Her Inspiring Campaign Photos

Serena Williams is spreading strength and positivity in her inspiring new Stuart Weitzman campaign.

The tennis champion, who is the newest global spokeswoman for the celeb-loved footwear brand, exudes power, confidence and elegance in the stunning black-and-white photographs shot by Ethan James Green. She models the new shoe designs while posing on an Olympic-like medal ceremony platform wearing a striking white bodysuit and blazer.

"I've been wearing [Stuart Weitzman shoes] for probably over a decade now, and they're a real staple in my closet," Williams, 38, said of why she was inspired to work with the brand. "Most of all… it's SW and it has my initials."

As another component of the campaign, which is meant to highlight "women as pillars of hope and optimism for their communities," Stuart Weitzman and Williams honored two women leaders with organizations focused on lifting up women of color as part of the brand's ongoing philanthropic contributions to the Vital Voices Global Partnership.

These leaders chosen are Sage Ke’alohilani Quiamno, co-founder of Future For Us (which is dedicated to advancing women of color at work) and Ashlee Wisdom, founder of Health In Her HUE (a platform that connects black women to the healthcare providers, services and resources that are committed to their health and well-being).

"Now, more than ever, is a moment to focus on hope and moving forward," Williams said in a statement. "I want women of every generation to be inspired to do so, one step at a time."

Williams couldn't help but share the news of her partnership with Stuart Weitzman with her fans on Instagram alongside a series of her campaign shots.

"I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore! I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with @VitalVoices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities. Head to @StuartWeitzman to learn more. #SWWomen #StuartWeitzman," Williams wrote.

Stuart Weitzman kicked off its partnership with Vital Voices, an international nonprofit dedicated to investing in women leaders who drive global change, as a way of providing support during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. With the Vital Voices' Voices of Resilience Initiative, Stuart Weitzman (through the Coach Foundation) is donating to various organizations which work to support vulnerable communities that are suffering during the pandemic.

In March, Stuart Weitzman also announced a $2 million donation to support New York City's Small Business Continuity Fund to help keep small businesses afloat during the crisis.

