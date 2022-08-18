Serena Williams Loses to Emma Raducanu in Last Match Before U.S. Open: 'We All Need to Just Honor Serena'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Duaine Hahn
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Serena Williams
    Serena Williams
    American professional tennis player (born 1981)
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western &amp;amp; Southern Open on August 16, 2022
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2022

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty

In her second match since announcing she would retire from professional tennis, Serena Williams lost to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday.

Williams lost in straight sets to the British tennis player during the 65-minute match, according to the Washington Post. Raducanu, 19, won the match 6-4, 6-0.

It's widely expected that Williams' next tournament, the U.S. Open later this month, will be the final one of her storied career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said she planned to "evolve away from tennis" after the New York City tournament in an essay for Vogue on August 9.

After the match, Raducanu paid tribute to Williams and all she has accomplished.

"I think we all need to just honor Serena and her amazing career," she said, per CNN. "I'm so grateful for the experience, being able to play her, and for our careers to have crossed over, and everything she has achieved is so inspirational."

"It was a true honor to share the court with her," she added.

RELATED: Serena Williams Says Her Life Is 'Totally Different' as a Mom and Investor: 'My Second Career'

Serena Williams congratulates Emma Raducanu
Serena Williams congratulates Emma Raducanu

Matthew Stockman/Getty

Williams, 40, declined an on-court interview after facing Raducanu, opting to wave to the crowd and make a quick exit from the court, the New York Times reported.

The loss comes after Williams was defeated by world No. 12 and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic at the Canadian Open.

"I've always had some amazing times here both on and off the court, I'll be coming back just as a visitor to this city," Williams said at the time, per Tennis Channel. "Otherwise, it's been remarkable, I've had some really amazing matches here, some really cool wins, a crazy match against [Bencic] a few years ago, that was pretty intense."

RELATED: Serena Williams Says She's 'Evolving Away from Tennis' After the 2022 U.S. Open

In her Vogue essay, Williams said she had difficulty accepting it was time to walk away from professional tennis. But she hopes to concentrate on other things, like having a second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

"There is no happiness in this topic for me," Williams, who shares 4-year-old Olympia with Ohanian, wrote. "I know it's not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it."

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Bids Tearful Farewell After Canadian Open Defeat: 'I'm Terrible at Goodbyes'

"I hate that I have to be at this crossroads," she continued, "I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it's not. I'm torn: I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next."

The U.S. Open will start on August 29 and run through September 11.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses at W&S Open

    Williams lost to 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu Tuesday at the Western & Southern Open, her first match of the competition.

  • Emma Radacuna on playing against Serena Williams at Western & Southern Open

    Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion, likely competed for the last time in the state of Ohio after losing to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open.

  • Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Report

    Anne Heche died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, People reported today. Her death was officially ruled an accident. The report cited a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as another “significant condition” contributing to her passing. Heche sustained the injuries when her car jumped a curb […]

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery scores big upset win at Bellator 284

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery, fighting on just eight days notice, upset (The Gentleman) Austin Vanderford in short order Friday on the undercard of Bellator 284. Vanderford (12-2-0) was coming off a February loss to then-Bellator middleweight champion Gegard (The Dreamcatcher) Mousasi and is ranked No. 2 among 185-pound Bellator contenders. "It's huge," Jeffery said of the win. "He's a big-name guy, No. 2 in the division. People know who he is. Nobody knows who I am. A

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.