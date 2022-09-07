Serena Williams’ Last Match Was The Most-Viewed Tennis Broadcast In ESPN History

Tennis icon Serena Williams’ last match was the most-viewed tennis broadcast in ESPN history, according to the network.

Her Friday match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City averaged 4.2 million viewers. Some 4.8 million watched the match from 7:15 p.m.to 10:15 p.m., while 6.9 million viewers tuned in at 10:15 p.m.

The 42-year-old’s quest for her 24th Grand Slam title ended when she lost to Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday. Williams previously beat No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro to advance in the tournament.

Williams announced her retirement from tennis in an August interview with Vogue.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she wrote. “I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”

