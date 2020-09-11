Serena Williams Knocked Out US Open 2020 After Losing to Victoria Azarenka in Semi-Finals, Fans Express Disappointment With Memes

Serena Williams has surprisingly bowed out of the US Open 2020 after she lost to Victoria Azarenka. Throughout the match, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was bothered by her ankle injury and lost 1-6 6-3 6-3. The match was played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the fans still believe that she has been ousted from the tournament. Thus the fans took to social media to express their disappointment and posted sad memes. But before getting on to the memes, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both the players. Serena started off the semi-final game on a winning note as she won the first set 1-6. Victoria on the other hand was quite composed throughout. Serena Williams Out of US Open 2020 in Semi-Final, Bothered by Ankle, Victoria Azarenka's Surge

Also Read | Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka US Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles Semi-Final Tennis Match?

Serena took a medical break for five minutes for getting herself tapped but that surely didn’t help her enough. This was Azarenka’s first major return to the championship final since 2013. The match ended with the Serena getting ousted from the tournament. While a few fans were disappointed because they wanted to watch Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams battling out with each other once again, the rest of them just couldn't see the American being on the losing side. Let's have a look at the tweets below:

Another one

I’ll be ok, eventually pic.twitter.com/INrH7Jobf8 — All Things Serena (@all_serena) September 11, 2020

Next Tournament

Serena Williams to her first opponent in the next tournament pic.twitter.com/63m1lM7esb — Ryan Warne (@thouartvandelay) September 11, 2020

Wanted to watch Naomi vs Serena

I wanted Serena vs Naomi part 2 pic.twitter.com/XctcpCErSE — The Artist Formerly Known as Gabi Wilson...stan (@ibeengoing) September 11, 2020

Taken aback

Last one

Serena losing really hurting hehe once again praying she goes to France pic.twitter.com/KALMNQdrp8 — Davis Giangiulio (@GiangiulioDavis) September 11, 2020

After the match, Azarenka said, "On the road to the final, you have to beat the best players and today was that day." She will now take on Naomi Osaka in the finals of the US Open 2020 on September 13, 2020.