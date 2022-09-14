Serena Williams just walked the runway at New York Fashion Week

Natasha Harding
·1 min read
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

This week, Serena opened the runway for the much-anticipated Vogue World show during New York Fashion Week. The ticketed event, celebrating the masthead's 130th anniversary, saw a whole slew of celebrities (including Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Precious Lee, and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham) taking to the catwalk in the city's famous Meatpacking District. And it was Serena who opened the hyped show.

For the occasion, the tennis legend donned a custom-made silver Balenciaga tank dress, layered underneath a matching cape. The design itself, made from laminated jersey, is so silky that it appeared to float as she made her way down the runway. Serena, who was accompanied by four ball girls dressed in white tennis dresses, finished the look with a pair of statement oval earrings, which caught the light as she moved.

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

From the back, you can see that Serena's hair extended all the way down to her thighs as she walked alongside Gigi Hadid:

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Here's Serena sitting front row at the show with Anna Wintour:

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Just last month, Serena fronted Vogue's September issue where she also announced her retirement from tennis - a decision which hasn't come easily. "Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family," she explained. "I don’t think it's fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family."

And, in case you didn't know, this isn't the first time Williams has taken to the runway, previously walking in the autumn/winter 22-23 Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week.

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

