Serena Williams just debuted her summer ’22 braids and she looks incredible

A slight understatement but Serena Williams is a complete powerhouse. As a tennis icon, entrepreneur and mother, we can only imagine just how packed her schedule is. So, when the Grand Slam legend posted a picture of her latest hairstyle for summer ’22, we were pretty thrilled to see that she still had some time to serve an incredible new look.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Serena is serving an incredible pose against the wall (yes, I’m taking notes) and sporting new, sleek braids. In the caption, she wrote: “You did not think I would let the summer pass without rocking some braids, did you?”

For the debut, her hair is styled into a chic half-up, half-down hairstyle but instead of a regular ponytail on the top section, Serena’s braids have been taken into a bun.

Adding to the look, the tennis star is wearing a sunshine yellow dress with ruching all down the hips, along with nude heels. Basically, she looks incredible.

Of course, the post was inundated with comments from friends and fans, all agreeing:

Loren Ridinger wrote: “Oh yeah babe. Come thru. 🔥 love you”.

While Nicole Peltz Beckham added: “You’re STUNNING 🔥 I love you!”

One fan said: “Love the braids!!😍😍”

One commented: “You are looking fresh and gorgeous 🔥”

And another added: “you look fire serena😍😍😍”

We completely agree!

You Might Also Like