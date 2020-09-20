Serena Williams Jokes She Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Husband Alexis Ohanian's 'Hot' Long Hair

Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams is digging her husband's new quarantine look.

On Saturday, the tennis star, 38, held a Q&A session for fans on her Instagram Story, and revealed that she was a fan of Alexis Ohanian's long hair.

“Full responsibility for Alexis' hair. I told him around [the start of ] COVID that he should grow his hair out and he took it literally," Williams told fans. "I showed him a picture of when he had his hair long and he's been growing it ever since. And now it's getting really long and I kinda think it's hot.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion later addressed how she was taking care of her own hair during quarantine, admitting it has been hard to find the time for self-care amid work and being a mother to their 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

"Listen. It's hard out here, that's why I had to get my hair into twists and some protective styles," she said while showing her hair. "I'm a mom, and I’m with the baby and then it's like I literally have no time for me or my hair."

Weeks ago, Williams competed in the U.S. Open, where her husband and daughter cheered her on until she lost to Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals.

Williams shared a sweet photo of little Olympia watching her mom play, captioning the post, "Princess ❤️."

Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in November 2017.

The athlete opened up about her marriage in April of 2019, telling the 3rd Hour of Today at the time that life with her partner is “very, very fun.”

“It’s just been so amazing to have him in my life and to have my daughter in my life as well,” she said. “He has done so much for the family and for us … it’s all new to me. Merging with a partner that is just as successful and just as motivated and everything, it’s awesome and it’s amazing.”