Serena Williams implies she'll play at Wimbledon this year

FILE - Serena Williams of the United States holds up the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Saturday, July 11, 2015.
LONDON (AP) — Maybe Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, after all. She sure made it seem that way in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women's singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month.

But on Tuesday, Williams posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court and the message: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022. See you there. Let’s Go.”

“SW” are her initials, of course, and “SW19” is the postal code for Wimbledon.

The All England Club is scheduled to announce wild-card invitations on Wednesday. It's possible Williams could be given spots in the singles and doubles draws.

The 40-year-old American has won seven of her Open era-record 23 major singles championships at Wimbledon, most recently in 2016.

Williams was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 (the tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic).

In 2021, Williams lost her footing on the slick grass and then her right leg buckled, leading to just the second mid-match retirement at any Grand Slam tournament of her career and first since 1998.

