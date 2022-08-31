Serena Williams helped the nation fall in love with strong, confident women | Opinion

Christine Brennan, USA TODAY
·4 min read

As strange as this sounds this week of all weeks in sports, there was a time when muscles on women were neither preferred nor celebrated. A very long time, actually. Back before Title IX, and even in its early days, big, tall, strong, athletic, powerful women were not valued in American society, even in sports.

What kind of women athletes did we want to see on our TV screens? Pixies in gymnastics leotards. Svelte women in dresses hitting tennis balls and landing double axels. Young women and girls in swimsuits racing across the pool.

The big girls were tolerated, especially if they won trophies and medals, but the country didn’t quite know what to do with them yet. I know this because I was one of them, born size 6X, as my mom used to say with a warm smile, ending up almost 6 feet tall. Growing up, pants were too short, shoes were too small. Sports were my refuge, but almost no one cared about what my teammates and I did or how we played or even if we won.

My parents told me this was all going to change, we just had to wait a bit longer. Turns out, we had to wait for the summer of 1999 and a particular stretch of 63 days beginning with Brandi Chastain ripping off her shirt in celebration of a majestic American sports moment and ending with the stunning arrival on the world stage of 17-year-old Serena Williams.

What a time in America that was, from July 10, 1999, until Sept. 11, 1999, when the nation realized it was falling in love with what it had created: strong, confident, muscular, unstoppable young women.

Chastain’s winning penalty kick at the Women’s World Cup before 90,185 in the Rose Bowl and 40 million more on television ended a nearly month-long celebration of American female athletes who were dressed like guys, in baggy soccer shirts and shorts. And when Chastain whipped her jersey over her head — because that’s what male soccer players did, so why not? — she revealed a set of six-pack abs that truly shocked some of the people (men) I heard from that day.

Then she and her abs and her teammates appeared on the covers of Time, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated and People in the same week, the first time that has ever happened, on any story, ever, further cementing the belief that something big was happening in the nation.

MORE: Serena Williams defeats Danka Kovinic in opening round of 2022 US Open

OPINION: Calling Serena Williams the GOAT doesn't reflect her impact on sports and society

Meanwhile, Venus Williams had a younger sister who was coming on fast. While Venus was tall at 6-1, Serena had a different build: a much more solid and muscular 5-9.

“When I was growing up, what was celebrated was different,” Serena told British Vogue two years ago. “Venus looked more like what is really acceptable: she has incredibly long legs, she’s really, really thin. I didn’t see people on TV that looked like me, who were thick. There wasn’t positive body image. It was a different age.”

There had been muscular women in tennis before Serena; Martina Navratilova immediately comes to mind for revolutionizing a new kind of no-frills fitness and power that made her one of the best to ever play the game. But Serena looked and was different: she was bigger, and of course she was Black, meaning the horrors of racism would never leave her.

When young Serena won that first U.S. Open in 1999 by defeating practically every big name in the sport, it was logical to wonder how she ever would be truly accepted by American sports fans, most of them white, most of them male.

Now, look at what is going on this week in New York. It’s hard to imagine any athlete who is more appreciated — any person, really — than Serena. This is a remarkable plot twist in the story of American sports, how we in the United States and around the world have come to revere a woman built like Serena.

“How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I’ve had, and I’m really thankful for it,” she said in that 2020 interview. “I only wish I had been thankful sooner.”

The natural inclination is for all of us to wish it had happened years earlier, but I think that would have been impossible. It took Serena, and the women’s soccer team, to show us who we are and what we want for our nation’s daughters. Someone had to wake up a country. They sure did.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Serena Williams helped world fall in love with strong, confident women

