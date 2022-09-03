Serena Williams gets emotional as she waves goodbye to tennis after US open defeat

Serena Williams said she wants to be remembered as a “fighter” as she bid an emotional farewell to tennis on Friday, 3 September.

A third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open marked the end of Williams’s career, after she announced in August that she had decided the time had come to retire.

When asked how she wanted to be remembered, she said: “There’s so many things ... I’m such a fighter ... the just-crazy intensity. Passion.”

“I’m honestly just so grateful that I had this moment, and I am Serena.”

