Serena Williams, Dr. Fauci mark their ends of eras at National Portrait Gallery honors

Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
·4 min read
WASHINGTON – Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became a household name for his public health work during the COVID-19 pandemic, hasn't had much time over the past few years to consider his legacy.

Others, like the National Portrait Gallery, are doing it for him.

"Legacies will be determined by how others view your performance," Fauci tells USA TODAY. "As a person of science and as a physician, I generally don't think in terms of myself and legacy – it's more about responsibility and what you do. … But the very fact that some people felt it was important enough to have a portrait of me … is really very humbling."

Fauci, who is slated to step down from government service next month, was one of seven honorees Saturday night at the National Portrait Gallery's Portrait of a Nation gala, recognized with new portraits now hanging in the museum to honor the significant contributions they've made to U.S. history. Rounding out the class of 2022 were chef José Andrés, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, activist Marian Wright Edelman, music executive Clive Davis, and tennis icons Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Previously: James Corden dons Anna Wintour bob, stunning Michelle Obama honors Lin-Manuel Miranda at 2019 National Portrait Gallery gala

Also in attendance were Hillary Clinton (presenting to Edelman, who joined Clinton on stage and had her granddaughters speak on her behalf) and author Isabel Wilkerson (presenting for DuVernay). Writer and TV host Baratunde Thurston MC'ed the evening, while director Ron Howard, singer Jewel and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos were spotted in the audience.

Each honoree this year was chosen for their efforts in making the last three years "easier or more about community," says gallery director Kim Sajet.

Andrés, a restauranteur and humanitarian who has brought his World Central Kitchen to places around the world in need of aid, most recently Ukraine, gave an impassioned speech on the power of food to heal communities.

"Build longer tables, not high walls," he said.

Venus Williams speaks onstage during the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Venus Williams speaks onstage during the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.

At its core, the Portrait of a Nation galas and exhibits are a way to reevaluate who deserves to be remembered and ensure that a museum representing portraits of influential Americans throughout history accurately represents the whole of America.

"I was so struck by awe," Venus Williams said onstage of walking through the museum and seeing her likeness alongside other significant American figures. "When you see the portraits, you realize history matters and what you do matters."

Alicia Keys celebrates Clive Davis as amplifier for iconic voices

Davis, a longtime music producer, has helped introduce the world to countless iconic musicians: Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Earth, Wind and Fire, The Notorious B.I.G., Janis Joplin and Alicia Keys, among many more. One of those musicians got to return the favor Saturday night.

"I especially feel grateful to be here with one of the most important men in my life," Keys began an introduction for Davis onstage. "When I first met Clive, I was really searching for myself. I was searching for somebody who would understand a young brown girl from Harlem with Timbs on who loved Nina Simone and Wu-Tang, who had cornrows and played the classical piano. Nobody got me. … He saw in me what I didn't see in myself and what I love the most about him is he knew he didn't have to manufacture me. He knew all he had to do was stand by me and allow me to lead."

Alicia Keys recalls 'Girl on Fire' session: 'Babe, I think something special is happening'

Alicia Keys speaks onstage during the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Alicia Keys speaks onstage during the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Speaking to USA TODAY prior to the ceremony, Davis, 90, looked back on his storied career and rejoiced in getting to celebrate it that evening with Keys.

"She's extended family. It makes it special. Alicia, creatively and in every way, is one of those artist-geniuses that I helped nurture with a safe, encouraging home where they felt comfortable," Davis says, citing Springsteen, Patti Smith and Keys as just a few of the many household name artists he signed over the years.

"It never dawned on me to even fantasize about an award like this tonight," Davis adds. "I can't even remotely come up with the perfect adjective that describes the thrill."

Serena Williams celebrates Black joy

Endings and new beginnings were also at the forefront for DuVernay, whose influential TV series "Queen Sugar" comes to an end later this month after seven seasons, and for Serena Williams, who played the final match of her tennis career two months ago.

A portrait of Serena Williams by artist Toyin Ojih Odutola is now on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
A portrait of Serena Williams by artist Toyin Ojih Odutola is now on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

For all of Williams' grueling work breaking barriers on and off the tennis court, artist Toyin Ojih Odutola chose to depict her in a simpler scene – one of relaxation and joy.

"I think it's so important for the National Portrait Gallery to see a Black woman smile," Serena Williams said to applause. "Black women are often seen as serious, and we are. And we are happy as well. We are mothers, we are wives and we are the backbone of this country."

More: Serena Williams serves up 'what’s next,' dishes on new fashion collection at NYFW

And: José Andrés 'cannot try to fix every problem,' but he can try to feed every person who needs hope

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Portrait Gallery gala: Dr Fauci, Serena Williams, Alicia Keys

