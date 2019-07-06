Serena Williams defeats Julia Görges in third round at Wimbledon

Serena Williams is one round closer to her 24th Grand Slam win. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Serena Williams booked her spot in the Wimbledon Round of 16 on Saturday, defeating German opponent Julia Görges in just two sets.

Different year, same result...



In a repeat of last year's #Wimbledon semi-final, @serenawilliams beats Julia Goerges in straight sets to advance to the second week pic.twitter.com/k2dpQRSpZi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Williams only needed half an hour to take the first set 6-3, and dispatched Görges in the second set 6-4 in 42 minutes.

Williams began the match on a strong note, but simple errors caused the 11th seed to concede three break points in the second game, with Görges hanging on until the sixth game of the first set before Williams finally broke her serve.

The two traded points up until the fifth game of the second set, when Williams was able to get the better of the 18th-seeded Görges thanks to a misfired shot.

Williams will face Carla Suárez Navarro in the fourth round, but she doesn’t have much time to rest before the match. The 37-year-old will team up with the 2016 Wimbledon champion Andy Murray Saturday afternoon for a highly anticipated mixed doubles match against Alexis Guarchi and Andreas Mies.

More from Yahoo Sports: