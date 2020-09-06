Serena Williams’ Daughter Made Up For Otherwise Empty Stands At U.S. Open

Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia at the Auckland Classic tennis tournament on Jan. 12, 2020. (Photo: MICHAEL BRADLEY via Getty Images)

Just when we thought Serena Williams and her family couldn’t get any cuter...

As the tennis champion competed at the U.S. Open in New York over the long weekend, her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and their three-year-old daughter Olympia were there to cheer her on. And while the stands lacked the 30,000 tennis fans that are usually there, TV cameras caught an adorable moment shared by the family.

In the clip, which Ohanian shared on his Instagram, he’s holding Olympia as they watch from the stands, and he’s showing her where Williams is by pointing onto the court. When Olympia locks eyes with her mom, and says the word “Mama.”

You can also tell from the clip when Williams sees her daughter see her, because her eyes suddenly go big and she ups the enthusiasm on her wave to the (tiny) crowd.

Williams went on to win her match against Sloane Stephens. Afterwards, she was asked about the sweet moment, and told reporters she was thrilled to see her daughter because she hadn’t realized she would be there.

“I forgot she was coming out, so I hope that she saw her mama fighting,” she said. “I don’t think she was paying attention, between you and me. She may have been playing with some princesses upstairs.”

If Olympia does end up getting involved in tennis, she has a pretty incredible example in her mother, indisputably one of the world’s best players. Earlier this summer, Williams posted a photo of her and teeny Olympia playing what looks like a doubles match, complete with matching tennis outfits.

And one last adorable detail: the mask Ohanian wore was emblazoned with the phrase “Girl Dad.” He’s also been seen wearing one that reads “Vote Nov. 3.”

RELATED

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Gives Dad Alexis Ohanian's Nails A Makeover

Teens Give Advice On How Canadian Schools Can Fight Anti-Black Racism

Fred VanVleet Reuniting With His Kids Is The Wholesome Content You Need Today

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.