Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Sport Matching PJs for 'Nighttime Shenanigans'

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cne49CuL7AU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link serenawilliams Verified Nighttime shenanigans with Olympia @olympiaohanian 9h
Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams and her daughter are twinning for bedtime.

The tennis all-star, 41, shared photos and a video clip on Instagram Monday of her and daughter Olympia, 5, sporting matching pajamas.

A fabulous bathroom with pink accents served as the set for the mother-daughter duo as they wore black pajamas that featured red, white, and grey hearts.

The two jumped up and down in a cute boomerang before they served their best model poses in one photo and got candid for another.

RELATED: Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!

"Nighttime shenanigans with Olympia @olympiaohanian," Williams captioned the post.

In the comments section, Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, 39, swooned over his wife and daughter with two heart-eye emojis.

"Stop it!! 😍," Selena Gomez commented.

RELATED: Watch Serena Williams Critique Daughter Olympia's Baking as She Practices 'Being a Food Judge'

Williams' latest post comes after she and her daughter shared a sweet moment as the athlete got a massage.

In the cute pictures, Olympia snuggled up to her mom on a massage table while the athlete received treatment on her neck.

"Whenever I get treatment @olympiaohanian wants to be there too. So cute 💞," Williams captioned the Instagram post.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome New Baby: 'What a Blessed Day'

The tennis icon has been able to spend more time with Olympia after announcing in August that she was stepping away from the game.

She appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in December and told host Janine Rubenstein that Olympia is "very aware" that her mom is no longer committed to an intense training schedule and is trying to make the most of Williams' newfound free time.

"She wants to make sure that I'm aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said, laughing. "I'm always like, 'Olympia, I'm not working now.' She's like, 'Yeah, you don't play tennis!' She's like, 'Yes!' And I don't really quite know how to feel about that!"

She continued, "It's funny ... but it's good because little kids really want to be with their parents. And I just feel fortunate that she wants to be with me. That's kind of how I look at it [because] she could feel a different way, and I'm glad she doesn't."

As Williams embarks on her post-tennis journey, she's also enjoying the new experience of interacting with her daughter in a different way.

"It's like a conversation now! I'm like, Wait, this is so weird, because you've just been so used to baby talk and now it's just like conversations," she said. "She's telling me about her feelings the other day and I'm just like, 'Um, okay, this kid has feelings,' and she understands. I'm like, 'When did you learn that word?!' You know, it's just a completely different experience."

