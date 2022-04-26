Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Show Off Matching Outfits and Dance Moves: 'Turn Up With My Bestie'

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Show Off Matching Outfits and Dance Moves: 'Turn Up With My Bestie'

Serena Williams/instagram

Serena Williams is proving she's got smooth moves on and off the court – and they run in the family!

In an adorable new video shared to the 40-year-old tennis superstar's Instagram, Williams and her four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., show off an adorable mother-daughter dance while strutting their stuff in matching outfits.

Set to Pharrell's "Just a Cloud Away," which has recently become a viral TikTok sound, Williams and Olympia couldn't hold back huge grins and belly laughs as they performed their choreographed duet.

RELATED: Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Adorably Twins with Disney Princess Tiana — See the Photo!

"Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie 💁🏾‍♀️🙇🏽‍♀️," Williams captioned the sweet clip, which had fans going wild for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her mini-me.

As the video begins, Williams and Olympia can be seen holding hands in matching black-tie attire. Rocking black mini-dresses, black shoes, and purses, the mother-daughter duo strut towards the camera then, after a quick pause, decide it's time for an outfit change.

In a fun transition, with one hop Williams and Olympia's matching outfits change from nighttime to bedtime, and the pair spend the rest of the video in matching white pajama sets complete with fuzzy slippers.

The video is far from the first time Williams and her daughter have rocked matching looks for a shared activity. The duo "slayed" in matching hot-pink Balmain dresses at Paris Fashion Week in early April, and a couple weeks later, Williams shared another video of her and Olympia facing off on the tennis court in matching competition looks.

RELATED: Alexis Ohanian Shows Off Impressive Little Mermaid Pancake Art for Daughter Olympia

"Sometimes it be ya own mini!" Williams hilariously captioned the video, hinting that even she may have some next-generation competition on the court.

Williams shares her only daughter with her husband, the entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. The pair tied the knot back in 2017, almost two years after their romance first heated up in 2015.

Though Williams and her daughter are close as can be, the star has been candid and vulnerable about her struggles to connect with her daughter in the immediate aftermath of a harrowing pregnancy experience. After giving birth via emergency cesarean section in 2017, doctors found life-threatening blood clots in Williams' body.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Has 'Prepared' for Retirement for Over a Decade, Wants More Kids: 'Balance Is Key'

In a personal essay for Elle in April, the tennis champion spoke about how she longed for a special "connection" she never quite felt while pregnant.

"It's something people don't usually talk about because we're supposed to be in love from the first second," Williams wrote. "Yes, I was a lioness who would protect her baby at any cost, but I wasn't gushing over her. I kept waiting to feel like I knew her during pregnancy, but the feeling never came...I longed for it."

Though it may not have been easy from the start, Williams shared that things finally clicked as she and Ohanian sat with their newborn baby girl and the dust finally began to settle.

"When I finally saw her — and I just knew it was going to be a girl, that was one thing I knew about her before we even had it confirmed — I loved her right away," Williams wrote in her essay. "It wasn't exactly instantaneous, but it was there, and from that seed, it grew. I couldn't stop staring at her, my Olympia."

