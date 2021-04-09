Serena Williams and daughter Olympia match in coordinated swimsuits
Olympia Williams is a star in her own right. As the first-born daughter of Serena Williams, the three-year-old has already starred in a Stuart Weitzman campaign and challenged her mother at tennis practice. Now, she’s claiming yet another title in a sweet photo set posted on Williams' Instagram.
Taken by photographer Ronald Wayne, the smiley mother-daughter duo pose in matching pink swimsuits, each emblazoned with their new monikers. Williams professes she’s “The Shady One,” while Olympia is the “Wild Child.” It looks like the photoshoot took place in a tropical location, with an aquamarine pool, marina, and palm trees backgrounding the image. For the caption, Williams wrote, “together they’re unstoppable.”
Last month, the tennis champion opened up about working with Olympia on the Stuart Weitzman set in an interview with WWD. While the shoot gave her the opportunity to share the memory with her daughter when she gets older, she was also impressed with her efficiency while on set.
“We were getting nervous—she took her nap [before] and you can’t shoot with kids for that long, so she came and went nuts—just pose, pose, pose—and then she was out. I was like—that’s how you shoot,” Williams said.
As well as doing photoshoots, the duo love dancing on Instagram, as Williams shared a video of them dancing to 'Body' by Megan Thee Stallion.
“We had the ‘Baby Shark’ [song] playing, she loves her little Disney songs and then she loves the ‘Body’ song [by Megan Thee Stallion] but I put the clean version on,” Williams shared.
