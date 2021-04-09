Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Are Adorable In Coordinated Swimsuits
Much like famous daughters before her—actually, Blue Ivy is the only one that comes to mind—Olympia Williams continues to break the internet. As first-born daughter of Serena Williams, the three-year-old Megan Thee Stallion stan has already starred in a Stuart Weitzman campaign, showed up her own mum at tennis practice, all the while mastering the art of Paw Patrol karaoke. And now, she’s claiming yet another title in an adorable photo set posted on Serena’s Instagram.
In the pics, which were taken by photographer Ronald Wayne, the smiley mother-daughter duo pose in matching pink swimsuits, each emblazoned with their new monikers. Serena professes she’s 'The Shady One,' while Olympia–with the cutest little afropuffs imaginable!!– is the 'Wild Child.' It looks like the photoshoot took place in a tropical locale, with an aquamarine pool, marina, and palm trees backgrounding the image. For the caption, Williams wrote, 'together they’re unstoppable.' Unstoppable, yes, but also so freaking precious. It’s truly a cuteness overload.
Last month, the tennis champion opened up about working with Olympia on the Stuart Weitzman set in an interview with WWD. While the shoot gave her the opportunity to share the memory with her daughter when she gets older, she was also impressed with her efficiency while on set. We can all imagine that wrangling a three-year-old is no easy task, but it seemed as though Olympia was up to the challenge.
'We were getting nervous—she took her nap [before] and you can’t shoot with kids for that long, so she came and went nuts—just pose, pose, pose—and then she was out. I was like—that’s how you shoot,' Williams said.
Most importantly for me, however, is the revelation that Olympia loves ‘Body’ by Megan Thee Stallion. While we have all (hopefully) seen the video of the duo dancing to the hit on Instagram, apparently, they also soundtracked the shoot with the addictive tune. 'We had the ‘Baby Shark’ [song] playing, she loves her little Disney songs and then she loves the ‘Body’ song [by Megan Thee Stallion] but I put the clean version on,' Williams shared.
