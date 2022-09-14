Serena Williams cites Tom Brady's 'cool trend,' hints that she might not be retired: 'You never know'

Serena Williams looked pretty good while advancing to the third round of the US Open.

She also seemed to really be enjoying herself. So is there a chance that she's actually not retired? She hinted as much on Wednesday while citing Tom Brady's "cool trend."

.@serenawilliams doesn’t rule out one day returning to the world of professional tennis: “I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend...” 👀🎾https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/B9RwfOK7he — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 14, 2022

"I mean, you never know," Williams told Good Morning America on Wednesday when asked if she could be lured back to the game. "I've just been saying that I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend."

The sentiment echoed her statement on "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that Brady started "an amazing trend."

In case you somehow missed Brady's "cool trend," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement in February without using the word "retirement." Six weeks later, he announced that he was actually returning to football. He made his 2022 debut with the Bucs on Sunday in a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Serena Williams didn't look like she was done with tennis during a thrilling US Open run. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters)

Like Brady, Williams issued what amounted to a retirement statement in August while eschewing the world "retirement." She then got a grand farewell during a thrilling US open run that included a win over World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. The competitive fires were clearly still burning.

So will she be back for January's Australian Open? Perhaps later? The tennis world would obviously welcome her back with open arms if so.

But she's not saying. Yet. She did make clear that she's not done with the game.

"Tennis has given me so much," Williams continued. "I feel like there's no way that I don't want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future. I don't know what that involvement is yet.

"I do know that I love the sport so much. I love the game. I love everything about it. It's been such a light in my life that I definitely want to keep something involved in it."