Serena Williams Was Cheered on by Her Daughter, Olympia, at the US Open

From House Beautiful

Serena Williams played against Sloane Stephens in a Women’s Singles third round match at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Williams was supported by husband, Alexis Ohanian, and three-year-old daughter Olympia.

Olympia was very excited to see her mom playing tennis, and her sweet reactions were captured on camera.

Serena Williams won her latest tennis match in the U.S. Open, which was against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. While there were few spectators, on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams' daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was in attendance and she provided her mom with some seriously adorable support.

Olympia could be seen cheering on her mom, and waving at her, throughout the match. Plus, the three-year-old's dad, Alexis Ohanian, was wearing a face mask with the slogan "Girl Dad" on it, clearly proud of his parental role.

View photos Photo credit: Al Bello - Getty Images More

On Instagram, Alexis shared a video montage featuring mom Serena waving at daughter Olympia. It's clear that mother and daughter are very much in sync.

Olympia often watches her superstar mom play tennis. Earlier this week, Williams shared a snap on Instagram of Olympia looking on during a match. "Princess ❤️," the proud mom captioned the photo.

But it's not only on the court that these two show off their cuteness. Just last month, Williams shared a photo of herself wearing a pink princess gown, which just so happened to match the one Olympia was wearing. "She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers," Williams wrote, as her daughter zipped up her dress.









Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like