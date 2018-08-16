Serena Williams believes Colin Kaepernick could win a Super Bowl if he returned to the NFL

Serena Williams granted Time magazine an all-access interview. (AP)

Serena Williams graced the cover of Time magazine for a story about the inherent conflict of being the world’s greatest tennis player and being a mother. No topic was off limits, including Colin Kaepernick.

Williams believes Kaepernick would win a Super Bowl if an NFL team ever granted him the opportunity to play football again, according to Sean Gregory, the writer who penned the Time story.

“He’d have so much to prove,” Williams told Gregory. “I would. I can’t imagine he would be any different. ‘Man, I’m about to show out. Y’all gonna see stuff you’ve never seen before.’”

Kaepernick came within inches of leading the San Francisco 49ers to victory in Super Bowl XLVII as a 25-year-old in February 2013. He has not played in the NFL since being released at the end of the 2016 season, the same year he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.

Williams has also been outspoken about social justice and police brutality against minorities.

Serena Williams is part owner of the Miami Dolphins

Williams also believes Kaepernick will not be given an opportunity to play in the NFL again, not after he filed a grievance against the league, arguing that owners colluded to blackball him under pressure from President Donald Trump. The president has openly derided players who protest racial inequality during the national anthem, suggesting they should be fired and “maybe shouldn’t be in the country.”

Williams has insight into this lawsuit — and possibility some say in whether Kaepernick could land another NFL chance. She is a part owner of the Miami Dolphins. The team’s majority owner, Stephen Ross, was deposed at a grievance hearing after telling the Daily News that his opinion of Kaepernick’s protest was influenced by Trump, who framed it as an act of defiance against the military.

The Dolphins opted to sign Jay Cutler out of retirement last season rather than give Kaepernick a shot, and their decision to threaten players who kneeled during the national anthem with suspensions resulted in the NFL revisiting its own policy (again). Kaepernick also has a complicated relationship with Miami after he wore a Fidel Castro T-shirt and spoke in support of Cuba’s education system.

Billie Jean King believes Serena could be president

Williams, who has met Kaepernick on two occasions, according to Gregory (once before his protests began and once after he became a repeated target of Trump’s tweets), thinks the former quarterback is at peace with his transition from football star to social justice spokesman and philanthropist.

“Colin is happy with what he’s doing,” she told Gregory. “Some people are different. He’s different.”

There might be something Williams could do about that, too, at least according to legendary tennis player and activist Billie Jean King, who thinks Serena could be president someday, per Gregory.

Williams reportedly laughed at the notion.

