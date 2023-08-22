Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Just Welcomed Their Second Baby, Daughter Adira River

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Serena Williams has officially welcomed her second baby into the world. The tennis star took to TikTok earlier today to make the exciting announcement through a sweet video that features herself along with husband Alexis Ohanian and the couple’s first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., gathered together for a moment before Williams exits the frame and returns with her new bundle of joy. The minute-long video then ends with a number of Polaroids of the family’s special moment.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams captioned the touching tribute, which was set to the song “Beautiful” by Bazzi.

Separately, Ohanian made his own announcement, which revealed the baby’s name: Adira River Ohanian. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift—you’re the GMOAT,” gushed the Reddit co-founder, in part.

However, the TikTok and Instagram posts are just two of the many special ways in which the couple celebrated the arrival of their second daughter. Earlier this month, Williams and Ohanian revealed the baby’s sex through a drone display at their home alongside friends and family. In the YouTube video that the athlete posted of the reveal, she expressed that she was really hoping for a girl and that she was, “a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy.”

Ohanian ended up pranking Williams by ordering a yellow cake and admitted to the camera, “I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean. She will cut into this cake, probably be disappointed, and hopefully, hopefully, appreciate my troll. But we’ll see. I don't know if she’s gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes and say ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see. There’s a reveal after the reveal.”

The tennis star took the joke in stride and even pretended to shove her slice of cake onto Ohanian’s face. The entrepreneur then said, “We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it though is with a little style and some spectacular lights.” And by “a little style,” Ohanian meant a full-on drone display in the sky that spelled out “GIRL!”

The couple made their most recent pregnancy announcement back in May 2023 at the Met Gala of all places. While on the red carpet, Williams told the Vogue livestream, “There’s three of us here,” which was an adorable nod to the couple’s newest addition.

